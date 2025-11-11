News
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
News Bulletin Reports
11-11-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanon is preparing to welcome Pope Leo XIV for a historic and spiritual visit, offering multiple opportunities for the faithful to participate in key events, the organizers said.
Two main events are open for public participation:
* Mass at the waterfront: The large public Mass will be held at the Beirut waterfront at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2. Initially, registration for the Mass was online, but the official registration link closed after exceeding 100,000 sign-ups. Organizers are now directing participants to contact their local parish priest to obtain a participation card. The organizing committee is also considering opening additional standing areas to accommodate as many attendees as possible.
* Youth meeting with the Pope: A meeting for youth aged 16 to 35 will take place on Monday, December 1, at 5:45 p.m. at the Patriarchal compound in Bkerke. Participation is organized by diocese:
* Lebanese residents should contact their local diocese for a registration link and participation card.
* Lebanese expatriates should contact the diocese in their country of residence for the same.
* Youth from Syria and Palestine must prepare required documents and coordinate with their local parish priest to submit their request.
The youth meeting is limited to 10,000 participants, distributed according to the size of each diocese. Some dioceses have already closed registration due to capacity limits. Priority will be given to members of Catholic movements, as the Pope will launch an action plan during the meeting and request pledges for its implementation. Registrations must be completed by November 15.
For inquiries, residents in Lebanon can contact 81 454 522 or 81 454 577, while youth abroad can call 03 456 703.
Other parts of the papal visit will be private, but organizers encourage the public to line streets to welcome the Pope with prayers and flags. At the Marian shrine of Saint Charbel in Annaya, faithful can greet the Pope along the route from the military checkpoint to the monastery square, before he enters with his delegation to visit the shrine.
At other stops, including the Cross Monastery in Jal el-Dib, the Presidential Palace, and Harissa, public participation will be limited to surrounding streets.
Organizers emphasized that whether attending the Mass, the youth meeting, or greeting the Pope along the streets, all are invited to take part in this spiritual journey. Over three days, every moment is expected to be filled with prayer, joy, and national unity.
