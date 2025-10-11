Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Lebanon News
11-10-2025 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon&#39;s Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the Israeli strike that targeted the Msayleh area in South Lebanon early Saturday, describing it as a blatant act of aggression in both form and substance.

“The Israeli aggression, in its timing, location, and objectives, will not change our convictions or the steadfastness of our people, who once again pay with their lives, homes, and livelihoods for holding onto their land and their legitimate right to a dignified life,” Berri said.

He added that the attack reflects the inherently aggressive nature of the Israeli entity. “As always, this is not merely an assault on Msayleh, its residents, or its industrial facilities—it is an attack on Lebanon and all its people. It targeted Christians and Muslims alike; blood has mixed with blood. Let us unite from there, for Lebanon, in the face of this aggression.”

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Israeli

Strike

South Lebanon

Msayleh

Attack

Lebanon

LBCI Next
LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli strike on Msayleh as 'blatant violation' of Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:09

France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

LBCI sources: Finance Minister affirms support for South Lebanon relief efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any ‘foreign guardianship' over Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:41

19 missing after massive blast at US explosives factory: Sheriff

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Berri condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Msayleh: This is an attack on all of Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More