Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the Israeli strike that targeted the Msayleh area in South Lebanon early Saturday, describing it as a blatant act of aggression in both form and substance.



“The Israeli aggression, in its timing, location, and objectives, will not change our convictions or the steadfastness of our people, who once again pay with their lives, homes, and livelihoods for holding onto their land and their legitimate right to a dignified life,” Berri said.



He added that the attack reflects the inherently aggressive nature of the Israeli entity. “As always, this is not merely an assault on Msayleh, its residents, or its industrial facilities—it is an attack on Lebanon and all its people. It targeted Christians and Muslims alike; blood has mixed with blood. Let us unite from there, for Lebanon, in the face of this aggression.”