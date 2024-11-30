Iran FM to visit Syria for talks on rebel assault: Ministry

Middle East News
2024-11-30 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM to visit Syria for talks on rebel assault: Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM to visit Syria for talks on rebel assault: Ministry

Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi will travel to Syria on Sunday for talks on this week's rebel offensive in the north, his ministry said.

Araghchi "will go to Damascus on Sunday to talk with the Syrian authorities" before heading to Ankara for consultations with Turkish officials, ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.


AFP

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Visit

Syria

Rebel

Assault

Ministry

LBCI Next
Syria war monitor says rebels control 'most of' Aleppo city
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-29

Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-20

Jordanian FM visits Damascus for talks with Assad and Syrian counterpart

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-04

Iran FM says 'firmly' supports Lebanon in Beirut visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

France urges all warring parties in Syria to protect civilians in Aleppo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31

World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:52

Iran says 'terrorist elements' attacked its consulate in Aleppo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israeli airstrike injures one person in Sidon's Baysarieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More