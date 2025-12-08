Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by Ambassador Hervé Magro, visited Baabda Palace for a meeting with President Joseph Aoun. The meeting concluded with no public statements from Le Drian.



He arrived in Beirut earlier Monday.



During the talks, Le Drian conveyed a message of support from French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon and praised the expansion of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.



Discussions also focused on developments in the south, internal political updates, reform-related issues, and preparations for a possible conference to support the Lebanese army, expected early next year.