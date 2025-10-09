WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire

09-10-2025 | 04:22
WHO ready to &#39;scale up&#39; health response after Gaza ceasefire
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire

The World Health Organization chief hailed on Thursday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as "a big step towards lasting peace," saying his agency was prepared to "scale up" health assistance in Gaza.
"WHO stands ready to scale up its work to meet the dire health needs of patients across Gaza, and to support rehabilitation of the destroyed health system," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Health Organization

Ceasefire

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

