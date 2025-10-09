News
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire
World News
09-10-2025 | 04:22
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire
The World Health Organization chief hailed on Thursday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as "a big step towards lasting peace," saying his agency was prepared to "scale up" health assistance in Gaza.
"WHO stands ready to scale up its work to meet the dire health needs of patients across Gaza, and to support rehabilitation of the destroyed health system," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Health Organization
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal
0
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
World News
2025-09-05
EU not 'living up to responsibilities' on Gaza war: Belgian FM to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-18
WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-18
WHO chief says Gaza hospitals on 'brink of collapse'
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51
Russia supports agreement between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51
Russia supports agreement between Israel and Hamas
0
World News
04:23
Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky
World News
04:23
Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:50
Macron welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:50
Macron welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
World News
2025-09-02
Putin tells Slovak PM he values their 'independent' position
World News
2025-09-02
Putin tells Slovak PM he values their 'independent' position
0
World News
2025-09-25
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
World News
2025-09-25
Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22
Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
5
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
