Syrian opposition fighters seize a key military base in Daraa, sources say

Two Syrian armed opposition sources told Reuters on Friday that local Syrian fighters and former opposition forces have seized one of the Syrian army's main bases in Daraa province, known as Brigade 52, near the town of Al-Hirak.



Meanwhile, fighting has spread to the country’s southern border with Jordan.



The sources added that these forces have also taken control of parts of the Nasib border crossing with Jordan, near the customs area, where dozens of trucks and passenger vehicles have been stranded.



Reuters