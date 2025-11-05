PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

Lebanon News
05-11-2025 | 09:06
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
2min
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that reconstruction represents a national priority for the entire government.

During a meeting with a delegation representing residents of southern border towns, Salam explained that the government has completed a list of infrastructure and basic services projects in the southern regions, ready to be launched once the anticipated funding — particularly from the World Bank — is secured.

He announced that he will visit South Lebanon again once these projects begin, expressing hope that implementation will start as soon as possible.

Salam stressed that the government is not relying solely on external loans but continues to work through its own efforts and the initiatives of relevant ministries, including:

* The Ministry of Social Affairs, which continues to support southern residents and returnees through the “Aman” program and other social projects.
* The Ministry of Energy and Water, which is making significant efforts to improve water and electricity networks in southern villages.
* The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which is working to bring students back to schools in border areas and to rehabilitate damaged buildings.
* The Ministry of Public Health, which oversees the rehabilitation of dispensaries and health centers.
* The Ministry of Agriculture, which continues to support farmers and boost local agricultural production through the World Bank’s GATE loan.
* The Ministry of Public Works, which has completed repairs to sections of road networks and addressed debris removal.

Salam said he will review with the relevant ministries the list of demands submitted by the delegation, particularly those concerning families still displaced from their villages.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring their dignified return as soon as possible.

