Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon

23-12-2025 | 13:00
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon
2min
Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On the eve of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has intensified its campaign to discredit Lebanon and its army, aiming to persuade Washington to support a military strike on Lebanese territory.

The escalation comes less than 24 hours after the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, publicly called for giving the Lebanese Army time to strengthen its capabilities and continue implementing its plan to dismantle Hezbollah's weapons infrastructure. 

Shortly after those remarks, Israel's Northern Command and military intelligence claimed they had identified Hezbollah operatives operating within the ranks of the Lebanese Army, allegations that have not been independently verified. Israeli forces later announced they had targeted one of those individuals.

Israeli military sources argued that Hezbollah and the Lebanese state were pursuing what they described as a "double game,” allowing the group to reinforce its capabilities while diplomatic efforts continue. They said the Israeli army has therefore intensified its military operations in Lebanon to counter what it views as growing threats.

The statements highlight a divergence in approach between Washington and Tel Aviv, particularly as Israeli security officials press Netanyahu to make concessions on the Syrian and Gaza fronts in exchange for a U.S. green light for broader military action against Iran and Lebanon.

Israeli security and intelligence agencies have reportedly prepared a detailed assessment aimed at justifying the need for a strike on Iran, while Israeli officials continue to assert that Israel alone is capable of dismantling Hezbollah militarily.

However, officials familiar with the U.S. administration's direction say there is skepticism in Washington about backing any move that could undermine American diplomatic efforts, particularly on the Lebanese front, where the United States continues to prioritize political and security de-escalation.

