Erdogan praises Pope's 'strong stance' on Palestinian issue

27-11-2025 | 08:39
Speaking before the Pope at an event with Turkish authorities, civil society leaders and diplomats, Erdogan said Leo's visit to Turkey would be beneficial for all humanity at a time when uncertainties and tensions were rising.

The Turkish president also said Pope Leo's calls for peace and diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war were very meaningful.

Erdogan praised the pope's stance on the Palestinian issue.

"We commend his astute stance on the Palestinian issue. Our debt to the Palestinian people is justice, and the foundation of this is to immediately implement the vision of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders. Similarly, preserving the historic status of Jerusalem is crucial," he said.


Reuters
 

