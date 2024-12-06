German source says Iran's increase in uranium enrichment capacity is a serious escalation

2024-12-06 | 13:47
German source says Iran&#39;s increase in uranium enrichment capacity is a serious escalation
German source says Iran's increase in uranium enrichment capacity is a serious escalation

A source from the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that Iran's increase in its capacity to produce uranium enriched to 60% purity is a serious escalation and hinders diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute over its nuclear program.

The source added, "This is a dangerous escalation by Iran, and we strongly condemn it. Such actions significantly negatively impact the framework of diplomatic efforts."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Foreign Minster

Iran

Uranium

Syria monitor says rebels near Homs city, key link to regime bastion
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
