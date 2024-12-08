News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Kallas says Assad fall 'positive' and 'long-awaited'
Middle East News
2024-12-08 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU's Kallas says Assad fall 'positive' and 'long-awaited'
The EU's top diplomat on Sunday hailed the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad and said it pointed to the weakness of some of his supporters, including Russia.
"The end of Assad's dictatorship is a positive and long-awaited development. It also shows the weakness of Assad's backers, Russia and Iran," Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.
AFP
Middle East News
EU
Kaja Kallas
Bashar al-Assad
Positive
Syria
Next
Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'
Monitor says Israel strikes Syrian army positions near Damascus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:51
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
Lebanon News
07:51
PM Mikati stresses border security, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality amidst evolving situation in Syria
0
Middle East News
07:44
Saudi official tells Reuters: Kingdom in constant contact with all parties involved in Syria
Middle East News
07:44
Saudi official tells Reuters: Kingdom in constant contact with all parties involved in Syria
0
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:46
Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings
Middle East News
10:46
Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings
0
Middle East News
10:19
Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate
Middle East News
10:19
Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate
0
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Middle East News
09:56
Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
09:56
Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:46
Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings
Middle East News
10:46
Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Series of Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-12-02
Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression
0
World News
2024-12-07
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
World News
2024-12-07
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
2
Middle East News
13:40
Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed
Middle East News
13:40
Syria's proposed roadmap: Here are the key steps discussed
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
4
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
5
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
6
Middle East News
12:18
Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV
Middle East News
12:18
Syria's interior minister reports 'very strong' security cordon around Damascus: State TV
7
Middle East News
11:28
Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post
Middle East News
11:28
Iran begins pulling military commanders from Syria, reports the Washington Post
8
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More