Syria's rebels say they granted amnesty to all army conscripts

2024-12-09 | 11:12
Syria's rebels say they granted amnesty to all army conscripts
Syria's rebels say they granted amnesty to all army conscripts

All military personnel conscripted into service during President Bashar al-Assad's rule have been granted amnesty, the Syrian rebels said on their Telegram channel.

Reuters
 

LBCI
World News
14:45

Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33

Israel's PM Netanyahu says 'won't stop' Gaza war 'now'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

War monitor reports over 100 Israeli strikes on Syria military sites Monday

LBCI
World News
14:17

ISIS may seek to rebuild capabilities in Syria, Blinken cautions

