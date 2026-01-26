News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
13
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it has supported the Lebanese Army in deploying to around 130 permanent positions in south Lebanon since November 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce stability along the border.
In a statement published on X, UNIFIL said it also referred more than 400 weapons caches and pieces of military infrastructure it discovered in the area to the Lebanese Army.
The peacekeeping force said the coordination with the Lebanese military supports the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the strengthening of the Lebanese state’s authority in the south and the prevention of unauthorized armed presence.
UNIFIL added that its joint efforts with the Lebanese Army are aimed at contributing to long-term stability in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
weapons
caches
infrastructure
found
handed
Lebanese
Next
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
UNIFIL says it recorded more than 10,000 violations north of the Blue Line since last year
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
UNIFIL says it recorded more than 10,000 violations north of the Blue Line since last year
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05
Israel army says body of Gaza hostage handed over to Red Cross
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
0
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Lebanon News
08:18
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-14
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-14
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
0
World News
2025-12-02
NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace
World News
2025-12-02
NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace
0
Middle East News
2026-01-19
Iran minister won't attend Davos, 'not right' after deadly protests: Organisers
Middle East News
2026-01-19
Iran minister won't attend Davos, 'not right' after deadly protests: Organisers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
2
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
3
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
7
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
8
Lebanon News
01:38
PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse
Lebanon News
01:38
PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More