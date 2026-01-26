UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

26-01-2026 | 11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it has supported the Lebanese Army in deploying to around 130 permanent positions in south Lebanon since November 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce stability along the border.

In a statement published on X, UNIFIL said it also referred more than 400 weapons caches and pieces of military infrastructure it discovered in the area to the Lebanese Army.

The peacekeeping force said the coordination with the Lebanese military supports the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the strengthening of the Lebanese state’s authority in the south and the prevention of unauthorized armed presence.

UNIFIL added that its joint efforts with the Lebanese Army are aimed at contributing to long-term stability in southern Lebanon.
 
