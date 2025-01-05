Red Cross says determining fate of Syria's missing is a 'huge challenge': AFP

Middle East News
2025-01-05 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Cross says determining fate of Syria&#39;s missing is a &#39;huge challenge&#39;: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Red Cross says determining fate of Syria's missing is a 'huge challenge': AFP

Determining the fate of those who went missing during Syria's civil war will be a massive task likely to take years, the president of the International Committee for the Red Cross said.

"Identifying the missing and informing the families about their fate is going to be a huge challenge," ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told AFP in an interview.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

International Committee for the Red Cross

Mirjana Spoljaric

LBCI Next
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
03:51

Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-04

Egypt sends aid plane to Syria for the first time since Assad’s fall

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

Israeli Finance Minister sets March 1 for return of northern residents: Israel's Army Radio

LBCI
Middle East News
08:48

Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
World News
00:51

Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

US senator: Israel used US-made bomb in attack on Hezbollah leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More