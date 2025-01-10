Airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including oil port: UK's Ambrey reports

2025-01-10 | 07:57
Airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including oil port: UK's Ambrey reports
Airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including oil port: UK's Ambrey reports

The British maritime security company Ambrey reported on Friday that it had received reports of ongoing airstrikes on areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen, including the Ras Isa port, which is Yemen's main oil export terminal.

Reuters

