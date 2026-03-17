Trump says Cuba talking with Rubio; US will do something soon

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17-03-2026 | 16:30
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Trump says Cuba talking with Rubio; US will do something soon
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Trump says Cuba talking with Rubio; US will do something soon

President Donald Trump on ‌Tuesday said Cuba was in a bad shape and ?that the country was speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Washington would ‌be doing "something with Cuba" very soon, he said ?in comments to reporters in the Oval Office.

Reuters

World News

talking

Rubio;

something

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