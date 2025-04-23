News
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
Middle East News
23-04-2025 | 08:37
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh said the country has decided to ban the Muslim Brotherhood and seize its assets after uncovering a sabotage plot linked to members of the group.
Officials stated that the decision was made with immediate effect.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Ban
Muslim Brotherhood
