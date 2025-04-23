Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices

23-04-2025 | 08:37
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices
Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes its assets and offices

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh said the country has decided to ban the Muslim Brotherhood and seize its assets after uncovering a sabotage plot linked to members of the group.

Officials stated that the decision was made with immediate effect.

Reuters

Middle East News

Jordan

Ban

Muslim Brotherhood

In Cairo, FM Rajji outlines Lebanon’s sovereignty policy and calls for Arab solidarity
Iran fortifying buried nuclear sites as talks with US continue
