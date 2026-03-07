News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
9
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal held an emergency meeting with senior officers in Yarzeh to review the latest security developments in Lebanon.
The meeting began with a minute of silence for soldiers killed in Israeli attacks, including troops who died early Saturday during what the army described as a hostile Israeli landing operation in the Khraibeh–Nabi Chit area.
Haykal said the attacking force wore uniforms similar to those of the Lebanese army and used military vehicles and ambulances resembling those operated by the Islamic Health Authority.
He warned that ongoing Israeli attacks are hindering the army’s plans and said the current phase is critical for Lebanon’s future, stressing that the solution requires political and official efforts alongside the army’s work.
Haykal emphasized that the solution in Lebanon relies on two key factors: first, compelling Israel to stop its attacks and ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability; and second, strengthening the army’s capabilities so it can carry out its duties during the current and upcoming phases.
Regarding the situation in the south, Haykal noted that the army is operating under extremely difficult conditions amid escalating Israeli attacks, carrying out redeployments along the border and repositioning units in the south of the Litani River as part of broader measures covering forces across the country, while prioritizing the protection of the institution and its personnel and monitoring unfolding developments.
He added that the army is closely supporting displaced civilians, providing possible assistance, protecting shelters, and maintaining security around them through exceptional security measures.
Haykal concluded with an update on the Lebanese-Syrian border, noting that the army has reinforced its deployment there and continues coordinating with the relevant Syrian authorities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
South
Syria
Lebanese Army
Rodolph Haykal
Next
‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
FM Rajji holds series of calls with regional and international counterparts to stop Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
FM Rajji holds series of calls with regional and international counterparts to stop Israeli escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:59
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:59
Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Lebanon News
13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis
Lebanon News
12:29
Lebanon reports over 112,000 people in shelters amid ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon News
11:05
‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:05
‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border
0
Middle East News
09:01
Israel says it struck 16 planes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah
Middle East News
09:01
Israel says it struck 16 planes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanese soldier wounded by gunfire from Syrian side near Qasr–Hermel
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanese soldier wounded by gunfire from Syrian side near Qasr–Hermel
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Lebanon News
03:03
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
3
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
4
Lebanon News
11:05
‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:05
‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
05:46
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
07:27
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Lebanon News
07:27
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
7
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanese Army says Israeli forces carried out airborne landing near Khraibeh near Syrian border
8
Lebanon News
13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Lebanon News
13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More