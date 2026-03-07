Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal held an emergency meeting with senior officers in Yarzeh to review the latest security developments in Lebanon.



The meeting began with a minute of silence for soldiers killed in Israeli attacks, including troops who died early Saturday during what the army described as a hostile Israeli landing operation in the Khraibeh–Nabi Chit area.



Haykal said the attacking force wore uniforms similar to those of the Lebanese army and used military vehicles and ambulances resembling those operated by the Islamic Health Authority.



He warned that ongoing Israeli attacks are hindering the army’s plans and said the current phase is critical for Lebanon’s future, stressing that the solution requires political and official efforts alongside the army’s work.



Haykal emphasized that the solution in Lebanon relies on two key factors: first, compelling Israel to stop its attacks and ongoing violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability; and second, strengthening the army’s capabilities so it can carry out its duties during the current and upcoming phases.



Regarding the situation in the south, Haykal noted that the army is operating under extremely difficult conditions amid escalating Israeli attacks, carrying out redeployments along the border and repositioning units in the south of the Litani River as part of broader measures covering forces across the country, while prioritizing the protection of the institution and its personnel and monitoring unfolding developments.



He added that the army is closely supporting displaced civilians, providing possible assistance, protecting shelters, and maintaining security around them through exceptional security measures.



Haykal concluded with an update on the Lebanese-Syrian border, noting that the army has reinforced its deployment there and continues coordinating with the relevant Syrian authorities.