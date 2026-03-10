Iran vows 'eye for an eye' response to attacks on infrastructure: Parliament speaker

Middle East News
10-03-2026 | 11:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran vows &#39;eye for an eye&#39; response to attacks on infrastructure: Parliament speaker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran vows 'eye for an eye' response to attacks on infrastructure: Parliament speaker

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that any attack on the Islamic republic's infrastructure would result in a tit-for-tat response.

"The enemy should know that whatever they do, undoubtedly it will have a proportionate and immediate response," Ghalibaf wrote on X, more than a week into the Middle East war that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"We today go with the rule of 'an eye for an eye,' without compromise, without exception," he said. "If they start a war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target infrastructure."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Response

Attacks

Infrastructure

US

Parliament

Speaker

LBCI Next
Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin
Israeli FM: We are not seeking an endless war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Iran army has 1,000 new drones, vows 'crushing response': Army chief

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-19

Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israel opposition leader vows to 'stand together' after strikes on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

LBCI
World News
15:12

About 140 US military personnel wounded in Iran war: Pentagon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Residents of Aalma El Chaeb leave town toward Tyre with escort from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israeli army says struck more than 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More