Iran vows 'eye for an eye' response to attacks on infrastructure: Parliament speaker

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Tuesday that any attack on the Islamic republic's infrastructure would result in a tit-for-tat response.



"The enemy should know that whatever they do, undoubtedly it will have a proportionate and immediate response," Ghalibaf wrote on X, more than a week into the Middle East war that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.



"We today go with the rule of 'an eye for an eye,' without compromise, without exception," he said. "If they start a war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target infrastructure."







AFP