Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that no U.S. Navy vessel has "dared" approach the Strait of Hormuz, after a senior official in Washington said a warship had escorted a tanker through the strategic waterway.



"None of the U.S. warships have dared to approach even the Sea of Oman, the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz during the war," Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, calling the claim a "pure falsehood."



U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had initially said the navy had escorted an oil tanker through the strait, but the post was deleted minutes after it was published.







AFP