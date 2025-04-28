News
Iran port explosion caused by 'negligence': Interior minister
Middle East News
28-04-2025 | 09:13
Iran port explosion caused by 'negligence': Interior minister
Iran's interior minister Eskandar Momeni said Monday that a deadly explosion at the country's largest commercial port two days ago was caused by "negligence" and failure to comply with safety measures.
"Some culprits have been identified and summoned ... There were shortcomings, including incompliance with safety precautions and negligence in terms of passive defense," Momeni told state TV, adding that the materials should have been dispersed.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Port
Explosion
Negligence
Interior
Minister
