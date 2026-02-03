News
NATO says 'planning underway' for new Arctic mission
World News
03-02-2026 | 11:31
NATO says 'planning underway' for new Arctic mission
NATO said Tuesday that military planning has started for a new mission to bolster security in the Arctic, after U.S. President Donald Trump made protecting the region central to his demands for Greenland.
"Planning is underway for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry," said Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.
"The activity will even further strengthen NATO's posture in the Arctic and High North," he added, without providing further details.
AFP
World News
