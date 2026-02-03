NATO says 'planning underway' for new Arctic mission

03-02-2026 | 11:31
NATO says 'planning underway' for new Arctic mission

NATO said Tuesday that military planning has started for a new mission to bolster security in the Arctic, after U.S. President Donald Trump made protecting the region central to his demands for Greenland.

"Planning is underway for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry," said Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.

"The activity will even further strengthen NATO's posture in the Arctic and High North," he added, without providing further details.

AFP

