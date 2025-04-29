News
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
Middle East News
29-04-2025 | 12:14
0
min
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
A Syrian war monitor said Tuesday that 14 people including seven Druze fighters were killed in sectarian clashes in a Damascus suburb, raising an earlier toll of nine dead.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "14 killed in a provisional toll, including seven local Druze gunmen... and seven security force members and affiliated personnel."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Druze
Fighters
Clashes
Damascus
