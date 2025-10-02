News
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
02-10-2025 | 08:18
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Thursday, sending some people rushing out to the streets, Reuters witnesses and the AFAD disaster agency said.
AFAD said the tremor centered in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, along a fault line long seen as a risk for the city of 16 million people.
Reuters
Istanbul
Turkey
Magnitude
Earthquake
