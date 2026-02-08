Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health expressed surprise at Kuwait's statement regarding the inclusion of eight Lebanese hospitals on its national terrorism list. The ministry said it had not received any prior notification or consultation from Kuwaiti authorities on the matter.



The ministry described the designation as unprecedented and inconsistent with Kuwait’s usual approach, which it said is typically characterized by diplomacy, fraternity, and efforts to build consensus. Lebanon noted that Kuwait has long partnered with the ministry on health projects and has been a key supporter of the country’s healthcare system during consecutive crises.



The ministry stressed that the hospitals in question provide healthcare services to all Lebanese citizens without exception. It described them as a core part of Lebanon’s healthcare system, which continues to operate under extreme strain to fulfill its health and humanitarian responsibilities.



Lebanon’s health ministry said it would reach out to the relevant authorities to clarify the rationale behind Kuwait’s decision and present accurate facts, aiming to prevent misunderstandings and protect the integrity of the Lebanese healthcare system.