Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would be ready to submit its plan for a nuclear agreement to the United States in the coming days, after President Donald Trump threatened military action.



"The next step for me is to present draft of possible deal to my counterparts in the U.S. I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready, and after final confirmation by my superiors, that would be handed over to Steve Witkoff," Araghchi said in an interview published online on Friday with the Morning Joe show on U.S. TV network MSNBC.



AFP