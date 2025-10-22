Israel’s Tamar natural gas field to shut down for 12 days for scheduled maintenance

22-10-2025 | 08:29
Israel’s Tamar natural gas field to shut down for 12 days for scheduled maintenance
Israel’s Tamar natural gas field to shut down for 12 days for scheduled maintenance

Chevron, the operator of Israel’s offshore Tamar natural gas field, announced on Wednesday that the field has been shut down for scheduled maintenance expected to last around 12 days.

“Natural gas production and supply to customers in Israel and the region will continue from the Leviathan field,” Chevron said in a statement.

Reuters

