Health Ministry says Israeli strikes kill and wound paramedics in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 06:48
High views
Health Ministry says Israeli strikes kill and wound paramedics in South Lebanon
2min
Health Ministry says Israeli strikes kill and wound paramedics in South Lebanon

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry said Israeli strikes targeted emergency response teams in South Lebanon, killing two paramedics and wounding several others.

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli army carried out what it described as systematic attacks on ambulance and rescue teams. It said two civil defense points affiliated with the Lebanese Civil Defense were hit.
 
The first strike occurred near the municipality of Tayr Debba, where one paramedic was killed, and two others were wounded. A second strike targeted a site in Jouaiyya, killing another paramedic and injuring four more.

The ministry said the number of paramedics killed or wounded in the war continues to rise, accusing Israel of disregarding international laws, treaties, and conventions by targeting emergency responders and preventing humanitarian efforts to assist the wounded.

It added that the international community bears a major responsibility to end what it described as ongoing violations that pose a serious threat and cast a dark shadow over the international system.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the paramedics who were killed and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, stressing that it will continue to demand justice for those who risk their lives to serve others.

