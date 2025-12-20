Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA

20-12-2025 | 07:53
Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA
Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA

SANA reported that an Israeli military patrol consisting of seven military vehicles advanced again into Syria’s  Al-Qunaitra countryside, entering from Tall al Ahmar al Gharbi.

According to the report, the patrol moved along the road passing through the village of Kudna and reached the village of Ain Zivan, where Israeli forces set up a temporary checkpoint in the middle of the village. The patrol also cut off the road linking Ain Zivan with the village of Sweisa.

The Israeli forces later withdrew from the area after a limited deployment.
 

