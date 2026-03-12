Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that he had ordered the military to prepare for expanding operations in Lebanon, where Israeli forces are fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group.



"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare for expanding Israeli army operations in Lebanon and for restoring quiet and security to the northern communities," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement.



"I warned the President of Lebanon that if the Lebanese government does not know how to control the territory and prevent Hezbollah from threatening northern communities and firing toward Israel -- we will take the territory and do it ourselves," Katz said in a situation assessment, according to the statement from his ministry.



AFP