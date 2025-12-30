News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
30-12-2025 | 09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
The UAE’s state news agency reported that the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday the voluntary withdrawal of its remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen.
The ministry said the move follows a comprehensive assessment of current requirements and is in line with the UAE’s commitments and its role in supporting security and stability in the region.
Reuters
Middle East News
Defense
Ministry
announces
voluntary
withdrawal
remaining
counter-terrorism
units
Yemen
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
