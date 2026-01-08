News
UN Peacekeeping Chief concludes Lebanon visit, reaffirms UNIFIL role until 2026
Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 08:07
The U.N. Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on Thursday concluded his Lebanon tour, reaffirming the continued role of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in maintaining stability and supporting the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 through the end of the mission’s mandate in December 2026, despite recent budget reductions.
In a statement, UNIFIL said Lacroix’s visit, which began on January 5, included tours of the mission’s area of operations, meetings with peacekeeping contingents, aerial and ground patrols along the Blue Line, and talks with senior Lebanese officials and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Lebanon.
During his visit to UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, Lacroix was briefed by the head of mission and force commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara, on the mission’s work under challenging conditions and on the situation along the Blue Line.
Lacroix praised UNIFIL’s leadership and peacekeepers for carrying out their duties amid heightened risks, noting that their daily work continues to support regional security and stability despite ongoing threats to their safety.
In Beirut, Lacroix met with senior Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, as well as ministers and heads of security agencies.
He expressed appreciation for their support of UNIFIL and discussed preparations for options regarding the future implementation of Resolution 1701 after the mission’s mandate expires at the end of 2026, in line with a request from the Security Council.
Lacroix departed Lebanon on Thursday for Syria, where he is scheduled to visit the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) as part of his ongoing regional tour.
