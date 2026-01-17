Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000: Rights group

More than 3,000 people have died in Iran's nationwide protests, rights activists said on Saturday, while a "very slight rise" in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout.



The U.S.-based HRANA group said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown.



The Iranian government has blamed much of the violence on people it says are armed rioters posing as protesters, labelling them “terrorists” and claiming that Israel and the U.S. were behind organising them and responsible for many of the deaths of demonstrators and security forces.







