Kurdish SDF fighters leave north Syria prison under government deal

23-01-2026 | 03:26
Kurdish SDF fighters leave north Syria prison under government deal
Kurdish SDF fighters leave north Syria prison under government deal

Syria said early Friday that government forces had begun transferring Kurdish fighters from a prison in the north where they had been holding ISIS detainees, as part of a weekend agreement.

An AFP correspondent in Raqa saw buses and cars heading away from the Al-Aqtan prison on the city's outskirts overnight, escorted by government vehicles, after roads to the facility were cut on Thursday.

Syrian state television reported that the transfer of SDF members has begun "after five days of negotiations with the Syrian state".

They will go to the Kurdish-held city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobane, in Aleppo province on the northern border with Türkiye "according to the security arrangements agreed upon by both parties", it reported.

AFP
 

