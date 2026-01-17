News
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
World News
17-01-2026 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
France's President Emmanuel Macron and the president of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, in telephone talks on Saturday, urged a cessation of fighting in Syria, the French presidency said.
They "called on all parties for an immediate de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire," it said, after fighting between Syrian Kurdish forces and government troops in the country's north.
AFP
