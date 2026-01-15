Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary

15-01-2026 | 03:11
Iran protester not sentenced to death, won&#39;t face death penalty: Judiciary
Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary

An Iranian man arrested during a wave of protests, who NGOs and Washington had warned faced imminent execution, has not been sentenced to death and is not facing charges that risk the death penalty, the judiciary said on Thursday.

Erfan Soltani is imprisoned in Karaj outside Tehran after his arrest and is facing charges of propaganda against Iran's Islamic system and acting against national security, the judiciary said in a statement carried by state TV.

He has "not been sentenced to death," and if he is convicted, "the punishment, according to the law, will be imprisonment, as the death penalty does not exist for such charges," it added.

AFP

 

Middle East News

Iran

Arrest

Protests

Execution

Iran will 'defend itself against any foreign threat,' Iran FM tells Saudi counterpart
'There is a calm. We are in full control,' Iran foreign minister tells Fox News
