UN nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to cooperate 'constructively'

World News
27-02-2026 | 09:10
UN nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to cooperate 'constructively'
UN nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to cooperate 'constructively'

The U.N. nuclear watchdog called on Iran to cooperate with it "constructively," stressing "the utmost urgency" of its request to verify all its nuclear material, according to a confidential report seen by AFP on Friday.

"The director general calls on Iran to engage the agency constructively in order to facilitate the full and effective implementation of safeguards in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said.

"The agency's loss of continuity of knowledge over all previously declared nuclear material at affected facilities in Iran needs to be addressed with the utmost urgency," it said.

AFP 

World News

Middle East News

Nuclear

Iran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

