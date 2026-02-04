MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanon News
04-02-2026 | 12:06
High views
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty

Hezbollah's MP Mohammad Raad said that the Lebanese people are committed to maintaining unity and cohesion, particularly regarding ending occupation and restoring sovereignty. 

He added, “We must address our issues through coordination, cooperation, dialogue, and consultation.”

Speaking after a meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Baabda, Raad emphasized, “We are keen on understanding and cooperation to achieve the interests of all Lebanese, facilitate the return of displaced residents, launch reconstruction efforts, and ensure the state assumes its responsibility to protect sovereignty and support it when necessary.”

Regarding the meeting itself, he said, “We presented the details of our position and preparations, hoping to achieve the goals we outlined, and we listened to the president’s perspectives. We agreed to continue ongoing communication.”

