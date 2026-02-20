News
Spain to ask EU to lift sanctions on Venezuela leader: Minister
World News
20-02-2026 | 05:56
Spain to ask EU to lift sanctions on Venezuela leader: Minister
Spain will ask the European Union to lift sanctions on Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez after an amnesty law that could free hundreds of political prisoners was approved, the foreign minister said on Friday.
"Sanctions are never an end, they are a means to achieve ends, so that broad, peaceful, democratic dialogue takes place in Venezuela," Jose Manuel Albares told reporters in Barcelona.
"The European Union has to send a signal that we are moving in the right direction in this new phase," Albares added, as Venezuela's interim authorities implement reforms following the U.S. capture of strongman Nicolas Maduro last month.
AFP
