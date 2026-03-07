Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X an urgent evacuation warning to residents of Zqouq El Mufdi in Tyre.



He said that, " the army will soon attack Hezbollah's military infrastructure in light of its prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities in the area."



The statement read, "We warn residents of the buildings marked in red on the map and those adjacent: You are located near buildings used by Hezbollah. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away."