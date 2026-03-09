News
Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
World News
09-03-2026 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday pledged "unwavering support" to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed after his father and predecessor was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes.
"I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends," Putin said in a message to Khamenei, adding that "Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner" to Iran.
"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," the Russian leader said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Putin
Russia
Support
Iran
Supreme
Leader
Next
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discuss Middle East situation in phone call
Previous
