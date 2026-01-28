News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Middle East News
28-01-2026 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday urged the U.S. to resolve its disputes with Iran "one by one" instead of through a sweeping deal, saying this would avoid humiliating Iranian officials, and added that Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear program.
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Washington had an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated that Turkey opposed any foreign intervention or attack on Iran, saying it would be "wrong to start the war again."
"My advice always to the American friends: close the files one by one with Iranians. Start with nuclear, close it, then the other, then the other," Fidan said.
"If you put them as a package all of them, it will be very difficult for our Iranian friends to digest," he said. "It sometimes might seem humiliating for them. It will be very difficult to explain to not only themselves, but also to the leadership."
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
US
Iran
Disputes
Nuclear
FM
Hakan Fidan
Next
Israeli president asks family of last Gaza hostage for 'forgiveness' at funeral
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-11-16
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
0
World News
2026-01-10
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
World News
2026-01-10
Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist
0
World News
2026-01-22
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
World News
2026-01-22
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
0
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:01
Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN
World News
10:01
Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN
0
Middle East News
09:48
Egypt seeks release of four citizens detained on tanker seized by Iran
Middle East News
09:48
Egypt seeks release of four citizens detained on tanker seized by Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Hamas tells AFP ready to transfer Gaza governance to Palestinian committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Hamas tells AFP ready to transfer Gaza governance to Palestinian committee
0
Middle East News
07:48
At last Gaza hostage funeral, Netanyahu warns Israel's enemies will 'pay exorbitant price'
Middle East News
07:48
At last Gaza hostage funeral, Netanyahu warns Israel's enemies will 'pay exorbitant price'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-09-08
16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry
World News
2025-09-08
16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry
0
Variety and Tech
2025-12-15
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
Variety and Tech
2025-12-15
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
3
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
Middle East News
07:40
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear talks, says 'time is running out'
4
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
Lebanon News
05:44
“Singing Emmanuel” enters Guinness World Records as world’s longest Christmas recital
5
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
Middle East News
04:32
Iran rejects negotiations with US in 'atmosphere of threats': FM
6
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
7
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
Lebanon News
08:10
Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More