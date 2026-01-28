Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks

Middle East News
28-01-2026 | 07:14
High views
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks
Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday urged the U.S. to resolve its disputes with Iran "one by one" instead of through a sweeping deal, saying this would avoid humiliating Iranian officials, and added that Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Washington had an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated that Turkey opposed any foreign intervention or attack on Iran, saying it would be "wrong to start the war again."

"My advice always to the American friends: close the files one by one with Iranians. Start with nuclear, close it, then the other, then the other," Fidan said.

"If you put them as a package all of them, it will be very difficult for our Iranian friends to digest," he said. "It sometimes might seem humiliating for them. It will be very difficult to explain to not only themselves, but also to the leadership."




Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

US

Iran

Disputes

Nuclear

FM

Hakan Fidan

