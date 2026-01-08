News
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at Beirut airport, saying his country is “ready for any situation” while stressing that Iran does not seek war but is prepared for it. He added that Tehran is open to negotiations, provided they are based on mutual respect and shared interests.
Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of testing an attack on Iran that he said “failed strategically,” and condemned “the Zionist entity” for violating the ceasefire in Lebanon, warning that the region faces unprecedented threats.
The Iranian minister reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity. He also revealed that bilateral trade reached around $110 million over the past year, highlighting potential for further cooperation.
Araghchi said his visit comes at a critical time and aims to hold discussions and exchange views on regional challenges. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Lebanon’s president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
Beirut
Tehran
