Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure

Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 13:27
High views
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure

Iran's military warned on Sunday it would target oil sites in the region if Israel continued to strike energy infrastructure in the Islamic republic.

"The governments of Islamic countries are expected to warn the criminal America and the savage Zionist regime of such cowardly, inhumane actions as soon as possible," Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's central military command, told state TV.

"Otherwise, similar measures will be taken in the region, and if you can tolerate oil at more than $200 per barrel, continue this game."

AFP

