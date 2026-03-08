News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure
Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 13:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran military warns will target region's oil sites if Israel hits energy infrastructure
Iran's military warned on Sunday it would target oil sites in the region if Israel continued to strike energy infrastructure in the Islamic republic.
"The governments of Islamic countries are expected to warn the criminal America and the savage Zionist regime of such cowardly, inhumane actions as soon as possible," Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's central military command, told state TV.
"Otherwise, similar measures will be taken in the region, and if you can tolerate oil at more than $200 per barrel, continue this game."
AFP
Middle East News
military
warns
target
region's
sites
Israel
energy
infrastructure
Next
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Two killed, 12 wounded by 'projectile' in Saudi Arabia: Civil defense
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli strikes on Iran target 'military sites and ballistic missiles': Public Broadcaster
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Israeli strikes on Iran target 'military sites and ballistic missiles': Public Broadcaster
0
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
Middle East News
2026-02-01
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'regional war' if US attacks
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
0
Middle East News
2026-02-07
If US attacks, Iran says it will strike US bases in the region
Middle East News
2026-02-07
If US attacks, Iran says it will strike US bases in the region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:41
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
Middle East News
15:41
Iran’s parliament speaker: Tehran not seeking ceasefire, aggressors must be punished
0
Middle East News
15:09
Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'
Middle East News
15:09
Israel military chief warns state of emergency could last 'much longer'
0
Middle East News
15:04
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
Middle East News
15:04
Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-01-21
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
0
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
2
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
3
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
Lebanon News
02:57
Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four
4
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
Lebanon News
07:28
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
7
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
03:31
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
8
Lebanon News
06:52
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:52
117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More