Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanon and Syria have many unresolved issues, and officials from both countries consistently emphasize the need to address them.

Resolving these issues requires extensive discussions and mutual concessions, with each side seeking to protect its own interests.

The first step in this process is the signing of an agreement to transfer convicted prisoners from the country where the sentence was issued to the country of the prisoner’s nationality — from Lebanon to Syria. 

The agreement covers more than 300 Syrian convicts, with the handover process set to begin Saturday.

Those included were convicted of various crimes. There are no exceptions to the transfer process, even if the offense is related to Lebanon’s state security. The sole condition for transfer is that the prisoners must have served long sentences, having completed at least 10 years of their term.

This agreement is seen as an incentive to quickly reach another accord addressing the status of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons, whose number is estimated at around 2,500.

In addition to this two-part file, another key issue for both countries has been discussed multiple times: the demarcation of land and maritime borders, and their security and economic implications.

Lebanese-Syrian relations may be among the issues linked to regional developments, but they continue to suffer from stagnation and from the repercussions of relations maintained by some Lebanese parties with the former Syrian regime, which have yet to be fully resolved.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Prisoners

Prisons

LBCI Next
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-09

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30

Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
World News
08:55

Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More