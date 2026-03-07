Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 09:24
0min
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States is conducting diplomatic efforts to end the war and prevent further escalation.

According to the sources, Nada Moawad, Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, has been holding a series of meetings in Washington to help find a way to halt the fighting, protect infrastructure, and avert a broader Israeli ground incursion into Lebanese territory.

As part of these efforts, Moawad met with senior officials at the White House and the U.S. Department of State.

During the meetings, she relayed proposals and ideas from President Joseph Aoun aimed at de-escalating the situation and ending the war.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Washington

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
