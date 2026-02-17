Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: State TV

17-02-2026 | 07:08
Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: State TV

Iran will close parts of the strategic Strait of Hormuz for "safety" measures during military drills by its Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported on Tuesday.

"Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will be closed in order to respect the principles of safety and navigation," said a state TV journalist reporting from a site near the drills, which began on Monday.

It was not clear how long the partial closure would last.

AFP

