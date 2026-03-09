Iran security chief says Strait of Hormuz unsafe as long as war goes on

09-03-2026 | 11:01
High views
Iran security chief says Strait of Hormuz unsafe as long as war goes on
0min
Iran security chief says Strait of Hormuz unsafe as long as war goes on

Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said Monday that security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz cannot be restored as long as the war with the United States and Israel continues.
"It is unlikely that any security can be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the fires ignited by the United States and Israel in the region," said Larijani in a post on X, after France said it and its allies were preparing a "defensive" mission to reopen the waterway.

AFP

