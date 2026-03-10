Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel

The Iranian army said on Tuesday it had targeted a military and an intelligence site in Israel, as the warring sides pressed attacks for an 11th day.



"The army, using attack drones, struck a military center in Haifa and the reception center for spy satellites," it said in a statement.



The military center "plays a key role in arms production and is of major strategic importance for strengthening the enemy's combat capabilities," added the statement carried by Tasnim news agency.





AFP