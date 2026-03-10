Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel

Middle East News
10-03-2026 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel

The Iranian army said on Tuesday it had targeted a military and an intelligence site in Israel, as the warring sides pressed attacks for an 11th day.

"The army, using attack drones, struck a military center in Haifa and the reception center for spy satellites," it said in a statement.

The military center "plays a key role in arms production and is of major strategic importance for strengthening the enemy's combat capabilities," added the statement carried by Tasnim news agency.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Target

Military

Intelligence

Sites

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel
Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted US bases and military sites in Gulf and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel army says struck Iran military, intelligence offices in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

Iran military spokesman says forces targeted tanker in Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Iran says targeted Tel Aviv, Negev desert in Israel, US bases in region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

LBCI
World News
15:12

About 140 US military personnel wounded in Iran war: Pentagon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Residents of Aalma El Chaeb leave town toward Tyre with escort from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israeli army says struck more than 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More