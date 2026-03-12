Saudi defense ministry intercepts drone heading toward Shaybah oil field

Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 03:55
High views
Saudi defense ministry intercepts drone heading toward Shaybah oil field
Saudi defense ministry intercepts drone heading toward Shaybah oil field

Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Rub' al Khali desert that was heading toward the Shaybah oil field.

It added that this was the third such incident within a single day.

